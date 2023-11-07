A Hunter woman sent graphic and violent threats to her jailed partner's ex-girlfriend, saying she planned to "gut" her in front of the woman's children over a $40 debt.
Kara Ridgeway, 20, was convicted in Toronto Local Court on Tuesday of intimidation and threatening the woman over Facebook Messenger, text message and Snapchat.
The court heard the tirade came in July, five months after Ridgeway was given a conditional release order without conviction for a separate intimidation charge - which took place while she and associates were in someone's home.
According to an agreed statement of facts, Ridgeway had a civil relationship with the woman and regularly transferred money for her to put in the jailed man's prison bank account so he could make purchases while inside.
The facts said Ridgeway messaged the woman on the night of July 3 and said she would send her $40 for the man, but became "infuriated" when she had to wait until the next morning for the woman to respond that her account was "in minus" - meaning the money had not made it to the jailed man at that stage.
Ridgeway launched into a series of messages across multiple platforms over about two hours in which she threatened to kill the woman, called her abusive names and told her she was looking for her.
According to the facts, the threats were unprovoked.
"Like I'm not in the mood and I'm round the area n I will find you n kill you I couldn't care anymore," one message read.
In another, Ridgeway said she hoped someone would push the woman into oncoming traffic and that she would "send word out to get ya got n shot...".
She also sent a Snapchat message to the woman which featured a selfie with a threat typed over the top that said in part: "I'll gut from the inside out in front of ya kids ... I'm coming to get you ...".
Another message to the woman from Ridgeway said: "... I want blood on my blade ... I'll see you round".
The court heard during defence submissions before sentencing that Ridgeway had a traumatic childhood which included extensive domestic violence and alcohol abuse from the age of 11.
Her sister, Lily Ridgeway, was sentenced in May, 2022, to a maximum of seven years and seven months in jail for the manslaughter of Jason Adams at Raymond Terrace.
The court heard on Tuesday that these events involving the 20-year-old's sister had also affected her.
Magistrate Peter Barnett, SC, sentenced her to a 24-month community correction order.
