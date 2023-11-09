Newcastle City recruit Nick Walker back into the swing of it

Nick Walker isn't sure what brought him back to cricket after three seasons off.
But two games in with Newcastle City, and the 31-year-old is glad to be back.
Walker has played key knocks of 47 and 47 not out in wins over Cardiff-Boolaroo and University to help City make this Sunday's Tom Locker Cup one-day final against Wallsend. It also moved them four points clear at the top of the Newcastle district ladder.
A Taree product, Walker played a decade of Sydney grade cricket, with University of NSW then Sydney Uni, after moving there to study and pursue his ambitions on the pitch. He stopped playing after the 2019-20 season to focus on his work in funds management.
However, after moving to Adamstown with his young family in January, Walker made contact with City.
"When you move to Sydney as a young, aspiring cricketer from the country, you always want to do as well as possible," Walker said.
"But it got to that point where I just started playing more for fun. Then into my late 20s, that rigour of training three, four times a week and playing Saturday, Sunday can take its toll pretty quickly. Then there's work on top of that, and I worked pretty hard those last three years and I couldn't train as much. I didn't stop playing because I disliked it, just other things took priority.
"I don't know the driving reason why I wanted to start playing again, it was more I got referred to City by a mutual friend in Sydney, Dave Lowery, who said it was a great club. I don't know that many people in Newcastle, so it was about meeting some people, and going to training and playing cricket again was awesome.
"I've had a lot of fun the first couple of games. The guys play a good brand of cricket and they are strong, young side. I don't know why I picked it up again, but I'm glad I did."
Walker made a tentative return to the nets only a few days before his first game back, but he has quickly found his feet.
"The first time I'd picked up a bat in three years was that net session, so I was pretty rusty," he said.
"I didn't know what to expect, but I hit them OK, surprisingly, and I guess I've just picked up from where I left off."
He was now keen to help the young City team's drive towards trophies this season.
"I was saying to them the other day, it's pretty funny because when I was playing all through Sydney grade cricket, generally the demographic is a little bit older and I was always part of the young guys," he said.
"Even when I stopped playing at 28, there were still guys older than me in the team.
"I've come back and there's some guys in my team just going into the HSC, and I've never really played with an age group that young before.
"Hopefully I can do well and some of the young guys can lean on me for some advice or experience as well.
"It's awesome playing with a younger group of guys, and some of them are extremely talented, very good cricketers, so that's exciting too, working with those blokes."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.