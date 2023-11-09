Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Garage Sale Trail - Branxton Men's Shed 8am to 12.30pm, 49 Branxton Street, Greta.
Medowie Markets 8am to noon, Bull n Bush Hotel, Ferodale Road, Medowie.
Tilligerry Men's Shed Open Day 9.30am to 1pm, 1195 Lemon Tree Passage Road, Mallabulla.
Hunter Cactus and Succulent Society Biannual Sale 10am to 1pm, Wallsend Library.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Let's Surf Lake Mac Cadet Cup 8am onwards, Redhead Beach. Also on Sunday.
Newcastle Bonsai Society Annual Show 9am to 6pm, Club Macquarie, Lake Road, Argenton. Also on Sunday, 9am to 4pm.
Native Bees Workshop 1pm to 4pm, Hunter Wetlands Centre, Shortland, with Dr Tobias Smith.
Remembrance Day Pelican Flat RSL Sub Branch, 10.30am, Memorial Park, 1 Piriwal Street, Pelican. Valentine Lions Club, 10.30am, Allambee Park, Valentine. Cardiff RSL Sub-Branch, 10.20am, Cardiff RSL. The Friends of The Schoolmasters House Inc, 10am, Radar Station 131, Ash Island. Boolaroo-Speers Point RSL Sub-Branch, 10.30am, Cenotaph, Speers Point Park. City of Newcastle RSL Sub-Branch, 11am, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Newcastle Lapidary Club Gem and Jewellery Fair 9am to 4pm, Newcastle Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC), Broadmeadow. Also on Sunday, 9am to 3pm.
Newcastle Fabric Destash 10am to 1pm, St Andrew's Church Hall, Mayfield.
Markets + Margs 1pm to 4pm, The Criterion Hotel, Carrington.
Fox Australian Supercross - Round 2 11am to 10pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Mayfield Multicultural Food Festival & Markets 2pm to 8pm, 3 Victoria Street, Mayfield. Market and food stalls, music and more.
Seed Saving 101 Workshop - Low Waste Living 2pm to 4pm, Newcastle Seed Library, Maryland Neighbourhood Centre.
Hamilton Hawker Street Food Markets 4pm to 9pm, James Street Plaza and Murray Street, Hamilton.
Caves Beach Sunset Market 4pm to 8pm, Stuart Chalmers Reserve.
Christmas Lights Spectacular 5.30pm, Hunter Valley Gardens. Also on Sunday.
Hunter Drama Pre-Diploma Showcase 7pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Saturday Night Showcase 7.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
30th Sparke Helmore Newcastle City Triathlon 7am, Camp Shortland, Newcastle.
Pride Picnic 2023 9.30am to 2pm, Gregson Park, Hamilton.
Phoenix Charlestown Baseball Fundraiser for Pink4Piper - Car Show 9am to 3pm, Windsor Park, Gateshead.
Meet The Maker Market 10am to 2pm, Newcastle Distilling Co, 16 Pokolbin Mountains Road, Pokolbin.
Made + Found 10am to 2pm, Webb Park, Redhead.
The Valley Markets 8.30am to 1.30pm, Townhead Park, Singleton.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 8am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Sunflower Fields Open Day 9am to 2pm, The Little Tin Shed Medowie.
Historic House Guided Tours 10.30am to 3pm, Grossmann and Brough Houses, Church Street, Maitland.
Miss Porter's House Museum November Open Day 1pm to 4pm, 434 King Street, Newcastle West.
Wind Bands Collide Noon, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music.
Twin Choirs In Concert 2pm, Hamilton Wesley Uniting Church.
An Afternoon of Musical Delights with Port Harmony 2pm, Soldiers Point Bowling Club.
Daniel Muggleton - How The Whitey Have Fallen 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Johnston City Saturday, 8pm, The Stag & Hunter Hotel.
Superficial presents 1989 Party Saturday, 7pm, The Gal.
Trophy Eyes, Dear Seattle + OK Hotel Saturday, 7pm, King St.
Regurgitator Saturday, 6pm, King Street Band Room.
Newcastle Library - Local History Lounge More Than Coal - Exploring Significant Natural History of the Lower Hunter Valley and Creative Ways to Love It, by Bronwyn Grieve. Meet the artist on Saturday, 10am to noon.
Newcastle Library - Lovett Gallery More Than Sport - Culture and Connection in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community.
Owens Collective Realm, by Newcastle Artists Collective.
The Creator Incubator The Shadows Speak, by Andrew Shillam and Rindi Salomon.
Museum of Art and Culture, yapang Off The Wall. Suburban Interventions, by Ian Strange. Lateral Landscapes. ARTSPACE on Sunday, 10am and 11am.
Newcastle Art Space Reclaimed, an exhibition by artists with traumatic and acquired brain injuries.
Cooks Hill Galleries Where the Wild Things Thrive, by Richard Clancy, Janet Steele, Karen Murray, Denise Spalding, Gianna Fallavollita.
SEEN@Swansea The 2023 Sustainable Neighbourhoods Waste to Art exhibition.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Suburban Interventions, by Ian Strange. Modular Rain, by Assembler Code.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Crownland. Collecting in Colour: Stories of Fashion and Art. Suspended Moment. Where The Seeds Grow, by Helen Fenner. Eco Zine. MRAGM Art Sale.
The Lock-Up Disclosure, by Julie Gough. Saturday, 10am and 11am, Arts in the Yard.
Art Systems Wickham The Circle, by Deb Ansell, Clare Felton, Judith Hill, Jacquie Immens-McCoy, Dorothy Compton, Maryanne Ireland.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Making Our Own Way.
Timeless Textiles Alternate Conversation, by Untethered Fibre Artists.
