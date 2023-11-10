5 beds | 5 bath | 12 car
Promising an enchanting rural lifestyle on the cusp of metropolitan convenience, this exquisite five acre property offers a sublime family lifestyle where true relaxation, unsurpassed entertaining, and equine capabilities harmoniously live hand-in-hand.
A mere 1.9km from the freeway link road and 13km from Newcastle city centre and beaches, this meticulously crafted five-bedroom ranch-style home, along with a summer house and barn offers an exceptional retreat within a private natural wonderland.
The property is adorned with over 40 mature rose bushes, enchanting gardens, and meandering sandstone pathways, ensuring that tranquillity is never far away.
The landscape is adorned with two dams, a meandering creek attracting a symphony of birdlife and numerous ducks, plus an impressive 100,000 litres of water storage.
Indoors, the house exudes character with soaring 30-degree cathedral ceilings, Tassie oak floors, a striking sandstone fireplace and feature wall, two winter fires, oversized windows, and New Zealand kauri pine spiral staircases.
The master suite offers a quiet escape, complete with a spa ensuite and access to a private sandstone courtyard.
At the front, two verandahs overlook horse paddocks and picturesque rural vistas, while the wrap-around verandah at the rear is bathed in northern sunshine.
A separate summer house celebrates the past with recycled windows, an old tin roof lining, rustic chandeliers, and hessian coffee bags, infusing joy and whimsy.
Within, a full-size kitchen, bathroom, and spa transform this space into an entertainment haven. Concertina doors gracefully extend this space to its own verandah.
For horse lovers, the property offers two stalls and a spacious barn with a mezzanine level, featuring a tack room, workshop, storeroom, bathroom, and covered parking for up to 10 vehicles.
"Less than 2km from Wallsend town centre and just 5km from the University of Newcastle and John Hunter Hospital, this hidden piece of paradise offers the dream of a rural family lifestyle with work so nearby," listing agent Lyndall Allan from Salt Property said.
"Watch the kids play with rare abandon in this natural wonderland, the area large enough to accommodate a couple of ponies, ride quad bikes, or engage in business opportunities like a B&B, farm stay, wedding venue, cafe, teahouse, or market garden."
