Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Hunter weather: Novocastrians urged to prepare for heatwaves, bushfires and severe storms

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
November 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swimmers escaping the heat at Bar Beach on a scorching summer day in March. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Swimmers escaping the heat at Bar Beach on a scorching summer day in March. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

AS the Hunter heads into a potentially deadly summer season with a heightened risk of bushfires, storms, floods and heatwaves, the City of Newcastle (CN) has urged locals to be prepared.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.