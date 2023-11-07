Ashrun, Dylan Gibbons provide Hunter's highlights in Melbourne Cup

Three-time Cup-winner Kerrin McEvoy was aboard Ashrun, which let down well to grab fourth and a $350,000 cheque on the line. It capped an amazing return from the eight-year-old, which was 10th in the 2020 Melbourne Cup but then spent close to three years out of racing because of two tendon injuries. He returned in September for trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace and qualified for the Cup with second in the Geelong Cup (2400m) in just his third start back.