Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Spangler picks up consolation prize for Kris Lees and owners

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 7 2023 - 7:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tommy Berry rides Spangler to victory in the Little Dance at Randwick Racecourse on Tuesday. Picture by Jason McCawley, Getty Images
Tommy Berry rides Spangler to victory in the Little Dance at Randwick Racecourse on Tuesday. Picture by Jason McCawley, Getty Images

Spangler scored a second rich prize at Randwick to provide a highlight for Newcastle trainer Kris Lees on Tuesday after a testing 24 hours at Flemington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.