Spangler picks up consolation prize for Kris Lees and owners

Spangler scored a second rich prize at Randwick to provide a highlight for Newcastle trainer Kris Lees on Tuesday after a testing 24 hours at Flemington.
The six-year-old gelding, winner of the $500,000 Provincial-Midway Championship Final at the track in April, produced another flying finish to take out the $750,000 Little Dance (1600m) by just over a length for Lees and Hunter syndicators Australian Bloodstock.
Lees and Australian Bloodstock spearheaded a strong Hunter presence in the $8.4 million Melbourne Cup on the day. However, Lees was forced to scratch Cleveland late on Monday because of an elevated temperature and his other runner, Kalapour, finished 20th after a tough run.
Ashrun was Australian Bloodstock's best in the Cup, coming fourth. Their other runners were Lastotchka (13th) and Gold Trip (17th).
Spangler, though, eased any disappointment with a $430,000 cheque to take his winnings past $1.4 million. Lees finished with a double when Loch Eagle claimed a 1500m benchmark 88 handicap.
The victories were part of a huge day for Newcastle trainers at the track. Mark Minervini won a 1000m handicap with Quick Tempo and Jason Deamer claimed the $300,000 Choisir Handicap (1100m) with Hard To Say.
Wyong trainer Sara Ryan claimed the meeting's biggest prize, the $3 million Big Dance (1600m), with Attractable. The $19 chance raced just behind the lead for jockey Regan Bayliss and was too strong in the straight to win by 1.17 lengths.
