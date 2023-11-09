Made in Mayfield, made for the world Advertising Feature

Enjoying their win in the category of Excellence in Export and Global Supply Chain was the team from Bekaert Australia. Picture by Snapper Studio, Proudly Sponsored by McLanahan.

Bekaert Australia are no strangers to outstanding achievements. As Australia's only wire rope manufacturer, the Newcastle manufacturing facility is celebrating 100 years of operation and the celebrations will no doubt continue after Bekaert Australia took home the awards for Excellence in Export and Global Supply Chain at the 2023 Hunter Manufacturing Awards (HMA).

Before the winners were announced General Manager of Bekaert Australia, Steve Hennessey, said that a win for Bekaert Australia in the Export category would mean a great deal to everyone involved. "It's a recognition of the dedication and quality workmanship of our workforce," he said. "Our HMA involvement also allows us to build relationships with our local community of very capable manufacturers."



It was that very dedication and quality of their workforce shining through that enabled the manufacturer to claim the award they so thoroughly deserved. Steve said the team was ecstatic after the win. "They were really proud of the whole Australian business," he said. "What we do in Mayfield and to be able to take that out to the world is a fantastic effort."

A major project that Bekaert Australia has been working on is relocating a plant from Canada to Pennsylvania in the US. Since October 2020 the team has been working hard behind the scenes to ensure the project was a success. Until completed the Australian plant has continued to supply the ex-Canadian customers products that have been exported directly to mines across the US and Canada. This required the Australian team to mobilise quickly and within three months product was required to be exported to the US to ensure customers were not affected.

As a world leading innovator and supplier, Steve said Bekaert Australia continued to set the standards for other businesses. "The award is recognition of our quality and of a job well done, especially on this project," he said. "It has been a trying time over the past couple of years with COVID and global supply disruptions, so to keep on top of all of that has been a great effort."



When recognising the winners, HMA Chair Jacqui Daley commented that 2023 also marked a special year for Bekaert Australia, which had been in operation for 100 years in Newcastle, producing a range of specialised wire rope products. "Congratulations to Stephen Hennessy and the whole team," she said. "Over the past century, the company has faced global economic challenges including the Depressions, a world war, and threats from international competition, and here you are."