A market leader in highly intelligent visual information systems (HIVIS) and a telemetry products maker swept the pool at this year's Hunter Manufacturing Awards (HMA's), collecting their gongs at a gala presentation at NEX in Newcastle.
In the HMA's nineteenth year, Carrington-headquartered Hi-Vis won the 2023 Manufacturer of the Year (50 employees or more), along with the Excellence in Sustainable Operations, and the Excellence in Manufacturing Capability awards. As a market leader in HIVIS, its products have been keeping Australians safe for more than 40 years. Hi-Vis has made significant investments in manufacturing technology and enjoys a close relationship with the engineering department at the University of Newcastle.
Hi-Vis CEO, Brett Watson, said the company was honoured and felt very privileged to win three awards. "We were completely stunned on the night and all my gratitude goes to my fabulous team, to win Manufacturer of the Year is a huge achievement, we are proud to be a Hunter manufacturer."
The other major award winner, for Manufacturer of the Year (less than 50 employees), was telemetry products maker Senquip. The Taylors Beach-based business also picked up the Excellence in Product Design award.
Senquip CEO, Norman Ballard, said the company was honoured to be recognised as a manufacturing leader in the Hunter and exporter to the world. "Senquip products must be well designed to fulfil their function in the harshest of environments and so to be recognised for excellence in product design is extremely rewarding for our team who have spent so many hours pondering the detail."
In recognising the winners, HMA Chair Jacqui Daley referred to the chosen theme for this year's awards, 'Made in the Hunter, for the World' saying that it encapsulated the very essence of what the HMA's stood for. "In a world marked by increasing demand and government initiatives aimed at advancing manufacturing capabilities, our local manufacturing sector is experiencing a resurgence," she said. "Manufacturers are innovating across a diverse range of sectors, from the medical and food industries to supply chains, embracing smart technologies and revitalising traditional processes.
2023 Award Winners
Bekaert Australia are no strangers to outstanding achievements. As Australia's only wire rope manufacturer, the Newcastle manufacturing facility is celebrating 100 years of operation and the celebrations will no doubt continue after Bekaert Australia took home the awards for Excellence in Export and Global Supply Chain at the 2023 Hunter Manufacturing Awards (HMA).
Before the winners were announced General Manager of Bekaert Australia, Steve Hennessey, said that a win for Bekaert Australia in the Export category would mean a great deal to everyone involved. "It's a recognition of the dedication and quality workmanship of our workforce," he said. "Our HMA involvement also allows us to build relationships with our local community of very capable manufacturers."
It was that very dedication and quality of their workforce shining through that enabled the manufacturer to claim the award they so thoroughly deserved. Steve said the team was ecstatic after the win. "They were really proud of the whole Australian business," he said. "What we do in Mayfield and to be able to take that out to the world is a fantastic effort."
A major project that Bekaert Australia has been working on is relocating a plant from Canada to Pennsylvania in the US. Since October 2020 the team has been working hard behind the scenes to ensure the project was a success. Until completed the Australian plant has continued to supply the ex-Canadian customers products that have been exported directly to mines across the US and Canada. This required the Australian team to mobilise quickly and within three months product was required to be exported to the US to ensure customers were not affected.
As a world leading innovator and supplier, Steve said Bekaert Australia continued to set the standards for other businesses. "The award is recognition of our quality and of a job well done, especially on this project," he said. "It has been a trying time over the past couple of years with COVID and global supply disruptions, so to keep on top of all of that has been a great effort."
When recognising the winners, HMA Chair Jacqui Daley commented that 2023 also marked a special year for Bekaert Australia, which had been in operation for 100 years in Newcastle, producing a range of specialised wire rope products. "Congratulations to Stephen Hennessy and the whole team," she said. "Over the past century, the company has faced global economic challenges including the Depressions, a world war, and threats from international competition, and here you are."
General Manager of Bekaert Australia, Steve Hennessey, said such longevity was thanks to the amazing efforts of company leaders, staff, and supportive clients. "A high performance culture in any business starts with the leadership and is something which Bekaert supports strongly," he said. "We are now continuing to look for fresh opportunities in Australia."