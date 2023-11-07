Newcastle Herald
The Chats announce Newcastle show on their national Bargain Bin tour

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
November 8 2023 - 10:50am
The Chats are returning to Newcastle in February. Picture by Luke Henery.
PUNK larrikins The Chats are bringing their Bargain Bin labelmates to Newcastle.

