PUNK larrikins The Chats are bringing their Bargain Bin labelmates to Newcastle.
The Pub Feed and Smoko lads will play the King Street Bandroom on February 15 as part of a 10-date national tour.
Gosford's Drifters Wharf will also host The Chats on February 16.
The Chats created Bargain Bin Records in 2019 to release their own albums and help their friends.
In the four years since, the label has released over 25 albums and rare 7-inches for Australian bands like King Stingray, C.O.F.F.I.N, Dennis Cometti and more.
Emerging Bargain Bin bands Mean Jeans, The Prize, The Unknowns, Boondall Boys and Ghoulies will join The Chats on the tour.
There will also be special 7-inch splits released to celebrate the tour.
The Chats released their second album Get F--ked last year, which followed their popular debut High Risk Behaviour in 2020, which included the singles The Clap, Identity Theft and Pub Feed.
