6 beds | 3 bath | 8 car
This quality-built estate sits on level fertile land and promises exceptional lifestyle benefits.
It is comprised of a main residence on a spectacular rural landholding of over 1.7 hectares (4.3 acres) complete with a feature dam, cleared and lightly timbered areas, a resort-inspired pool, and a second two-bedroom dwelling.
The expansive family home is ready to win your heart with its open plan design, entertainer's kitchen, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and wrapped verandah, while the two-bedroom granny flat boasts open plan living at its heart and a glorious alfresco deck.
It is ideal for multi-generational use, guest accommodation, or as a lucrative Airbnb rental.
Tradies or the handyman will be blown away by the inclusion of two huge workshops, storage rooms, a massive 7.4m x 18.2m garage, and dual carports housing a further eight cars.
The estate has easy access to the M1 for a straightforward drive to the Central Coast or Sydney and is a 15-minute drive to Cessnock, 20 minutes to Wine Country and 55 minutes to Newcastle.
"This is a magnificent and versatile property, tree-studded, private, and teeming with wildlife," listing agent David Westerman from First National Real Estate Toronto said.
"You have a gorgeous family home with a modern farmhouse vibe and creature comforts, plus a separate and modern 2-bedroom flat all positioned on glorious grounds with rural views from every angle and space to create a dream hobby farm with full irrigation system across the entire property, chicken coop and undercover firewood storage."
