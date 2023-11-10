3 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Designed and built by GWH to complement and enhance the way you live, this upcoming apartment in the sought-after Sky Residences oozes with contemporary style and sophistication.
Sun-drenched interiors boast dark industrial tones that are sleek and bold, presenting a confident ambience.
Impressive 180° views across the coast, city skyline, and mountains from private east and west alfresco terraces provide a significant backdrop to the master suite and dual living areas.
This superb apartment offers pure indulgence with house-sized proportions, offering premium finishes, effortless entertaining and a flexible floorplan to cater to your lifestyle.
In addition to exclusive, in-house, resort-style amenities, there are numerous inner-city conveniences and outdoor leisure pursuits moments from your doorstep.
Perfectly appointed for downsizers, this is a sensational opportunity to capitalise on the revitalisation of Newcastle.
