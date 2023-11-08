Newcastle Herald
HunterWiSE presentation night rewards year 8 students for pursuing STEM in school

By Alanna Tomazin
Updated November 8 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:47pm
AFTER 10 weeks of encouraging girls to pursue STEM education in high school, 193 year 8 students from across the Hunter were celebrated at the 2023 HunterWiSE Schools Outreach Program presentation night.

Alanna Tomazin

