LITTLE ninjas will leap, soar and scramble to the championship finals at Newcastle this weekend.
The obstacle courses have become popular in Australia's sporting landscape and on Saturday, some of the country's best ninjas aged seven to 34 will compete for the top gongs.
Ninja Parc national programs manager Mitch Bird said the championships will help raise the profile of the sport even further.
"We want this to really help build up ninja as its own sport and follow in the footsteps of other new-age sports that have really come into their own in the last few years, including parkour and sports climbing, which is now actually an Olympic sport," he said.
"We want to support kids and provide them with a pathway to progress, improve and achieve great things within this sport."
The league and championship events are all-inclusive, giving ninjas of all ages and abilities an equal opportunity to experience competition in a safe and supportive environment.
It will be the last opportunity for a few years to watch the national championships in Newcastle, as it heads to other host locations in the coming years.
Ninja Parc has seen a massive spike in competitors, 30 per cent more than the same time last year.
The championship league was born to give ninjas the opportunity to compete more seriously and more often.
A series of competitions have taken place across Australia throughout the year, building up to the national event where more than 50 competitors have qualified.
The championships will be held at Ninja Park Newcastle on the corner of Darby and Tooke streets on Saturday, November 11 at 10am.
