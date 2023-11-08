Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald backs Hunter's richest horse race and 'version of The Everest'

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
Updated November 8 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:30pm
THE region's richest horse race will now be known as The Newcastle Herald Hunter.

