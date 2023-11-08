A man who had dozens of horrific images and videos of child abuse and bestiality on his computer will be sentenced in Newcastle District Court.
Jack Emerson, 25, pleaded guilty in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday to possessing child abuse material and bestiality material.
The Carrington man's activities came to the attention of Australian authorities in December, 2020, after New Zealand cyber investigators flagged with NSW Police an email address believed to have been involved in illegal activity.
NSW Police linked the email address to Emerson in June 2022 and searched his home the following month, which resulted in charges.
During a forensic examination of Emerson's laptop, which was seized during the raid, police found 55 images and two videos of child abuse, as well as 21 pieces of footage showing acts of bestiality.
According to court documents, many of the horrific images - which included animations and real people - involved babies.
The footage depicting bestiality largely involved the abuse of dogs and horses.
Emerson, who remains on bail, will face Newcastle District Court on December 7 to get a sentence date.
