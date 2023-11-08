A woman accused of being involved in a stabbing at Hamilton South last year has pleaded not guilty.
Amanda Ahoy will face a trial in Newcastle District Court after she formally denied charges of wounding a woman with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, recklessly wounding a woman while in company, and using violence to make a person fear for their safety.
The charges relate to the alleged stabbing of a 35-year-old woman during a fight at Hassall Street at about 11pm on December 11.
The woman suffered a stab wound to her neck and was taken to hospital in a critical condition, however she was later declared serious but stable.
One of Ms Ahoy's co-accused, Anthony Bates, did not personally appear when his charges were briefly mentioned in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
He remains in custody and is next week expected to be committed for trial, the court heard.
The third co-accused, Elvis Dates, is listed for arraignment in Newcastle District Court on Thursday.
Ms Ahoy remains on bail and will appear in the district court on December 14.
