The Bank did mention that, even though cash was on a sharp decline and there was a spike in the number of Aussies without any cash in their wallets in 2022, most still carried a small amount on them. It was, however, more likely to be a larger bill, like a $50 note, which the RBA described as a possible reflection of "precautionary motives, inflation or the prominence of ATMs for accessing cash" which dispense $20s and $50s.