Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Cold Tea Creek: Lake Macquarie council accused of harming marine vegetation and blocking fish passage for Fernleigh Track works

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated November 9 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belmont resident Alan Pernice at the Belmont Lagoon. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Belmont resident Alan Pernice at the Belmont Lagoon. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

LAKE Macquarie council has been accused of taking the "cheap way out", harming marine vegetation and blocking a fish passage after effectively cutting off part of Cold Tea Creek for the final stage of the Fernleigh Track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.