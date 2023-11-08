Two motorcycle riders have lost their licences and had their number plates confiscated after they were clocked travelling more than twice the speed limit in Newcastle.
Police spotted the pair while conducting speed checks on the Inner City Bypass at Shortland at about 6.40pm on Wednesday.
The riders were recording moving south at 160km/h in a 90km/h zone, before they accelerated to 200km/h.
IN THE NEWS:
Police caught them and issued each of them with a $2794 fine and six demerit points.
One of the riders had an expired licence and obscured number plate.
Both men had their licence suspended for six months and their number plates seized for three months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.