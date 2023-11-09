Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Vegan Camp Out at Glenworth Valley promises food, music, education

By Alex Morris
November 9 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Abdullah Azhar and Cynthia Gigleux are the Melbourne-based couple bringing Vegan Camp Out to Glenworth Valley the weekend of November 24-26. The two were inspired after attending a similar campouts in the UK. They're friends with the original Vegan Camp Out Founder, Jordan Martin. Martin is one of several speakers attending the event and will give a talk on cancel culture on Saturday evening. This is Vegan Camp Out's inaugural event in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.