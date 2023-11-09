This is the first time Ahzar and Gigleux have done anything like this, and they've been planning it for three years. It's taken longer than expected due to Covid. Ahzar is an electrician as his day job and Gigleux works in childcare. The two looked at over 200 different venues in Australia to eventually find the perfect place - Glenworth Valley Wilderness Adventures, often used as wedding destinations. Their goal is to make the festival as big as possible, and they are hoping for a crowd of 1500 for the first one.