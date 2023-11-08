A woman charged with allegedly killing Muswellbrook woman Dee Folpp remains behind bars after her murder charge was first mentioned in court.
Jo-Ann Graham, 52, is facing one count each of murder, stalk/intimidate with intent to cause fear of physical harm, and destruction of property.
Police charged her on Wednesday, more than a week after the 60-year-old's body was found inside a Sydney Street home.
Ms Graham did not apply for release when the charges were mentioned in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday morning and bail was formally refused.
Magistrate Ian Cheetham adjourned the case to January 17.
Officers were first called to the Muswellbrook home about 7.20am on October 30 in relation to a concern for welfare.
At about 7pm, police detained Ms Graham after reports she was behaving erratically at a Muswellbrook licensed venue.
Police were called back to the Sydney Street home amid concerns for another woman's welfare at about 8.30pm, where they found Ms Folpp's body.
Ms Graham was taken to the Mater Hospital at Waratah, and was discharged on Wednesday.
The State Crime Command's Homicide Squad is investigating the alleged murder under Strike Force Llangollen.
A critical incident investigation - an internal police inquiry - is also taking place. NSW Police said in a statement that investigation would be subject to an independent review.
