Jo-Ann Graham faces court over alleged murder of Dee Folpp at Muswellbrook

By Nick Bielby
November 9 2023 - 10:47am
A woman charged with allegedly killing Muswellbrook woman Dee Folpp remains behind bars after her murder charge was first mentioned in court.

