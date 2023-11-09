Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

The Smith Family survey reveals 52 per cent struggle to afford school items

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated November 9 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AS inflation continues, interest rates rise and pay checks remain stagnant, Newcastle families are struggling to put food on the table and purchase essential school items for their children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.