University of Newcastle's Viv Jayachandran named Student Entrepreneur of the Year

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
November 9 2023 - 1:30pm
Student winners at UON's Employability Excellence Awards night. Picture supplied
LAUNCHING his own business to design and develop software products for the mining and engineering industry, University of Newcastle student Viv Jayachandran has been awarded Student Entrepreneur of the Year.

