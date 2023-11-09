Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Nelson Bay product Lisa Steane eyeing AFLW finals with Swans

By Renee Valentine
November 10 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nelson Bay's Lisa Steane in action for the Sydney Swans this season. Picture Getty Images
Nelson Bay's Lisa Steane in action for the Sydney Swans this season. Picture Getty Images

Lisa Steane is adamant a knee issue will not stop her taking the field when the Sydney Swans make their first ever AFLW finals appearance on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.