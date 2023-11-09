A LOCALLY produced app designed to help boaties plan their trips has caught the eye of Lake Macquarie City Council.
The council has partnered with DECKEE, an innovative smartphone app which is set to make recreation afloat safer for thousands of Lake Mac residents.
Founder Mike McKiernan, who grew up in Port Stephens and is now based in Newcastle, said more than 530,000 boaties have used the app worldwide since its launch in 2019.
"Recreational boating is extremely popular in Lake Macquarie, with the city having one of the highest rates of boating participation in NSW," he said.
"But being out on the water can be confusing and dangerous without access to the right information and guidance, and that's really where DECKEE helps.
"For example, DECKEE makes it easy to know exactly what mandatory equipment you need according to official government regulations, personalised to your watercraft and the water body you intend to navigate."
NSW Government data shows Lake Mac is home to about 42,000 boat licence holders, almost 20,000 registered vessels, and thousands more smaller, unregistered watercraft.
Mayor Kay Fraser said the goal is to better understand boating use on the lake as well as the demand for infrastructure like boat ramps and lakeside carparks.
"DECKEE is basically a one-stop-shop for boating and fishing information, from waterway maps to Bureau of Meteorology weather reports and information about what safety equipment is required in any given spot," she said.
"It also lets users share their live location with friends, family or safety contacts while on the water for peace of mind.
"Over time, this will help us direct resources to where they are needed most, whether that's in the form of boat ramp upgrades or extra fish cleaning tables, for example."
The app collects and anonymises boat movement data to help the council understand where and when vessels are on the water.
An information hub in the app links locals and visitors to Lake Mac fishing hot-spots and tips, and other details about the area as a fishing and boating destination.
It can also notify boat users of warnings or upcoming events in the area, like this month's Let's Fish Lake Mac competition.
The notifications are geofenced to ensure they only reach relevant users.
For more information about the app visit deckee.com.
