Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Two striking properties listed in Islington show the different sides of the suburb

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated November 10 2023 - 9:19am, first published November 9 2023 - 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This former workshop at 24 Anderton Street in Islington is on the market for the first time since undergoing an architecturally-designed renovation and extension. Picture supplied.
This former workshop at 24 Anderton Street in Islington is on the market for the first time since undergoing an architecturally-designed renovation and extension. Picture supplied.

ONE is an ultra-modern workshop conversion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.