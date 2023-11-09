CONGRATULATIONS must go to Newcastle council for protecting the important green corridor near Minmi ('City of Newcastle signs Conservation Agreement to protect land near Minmi', Newcastle Herald, 8/11). This is a positive legacy for the Newcastle LGA. But will council commit to re-greening the East End peninsula after the removal of 240 mature trees for Supercars? We need the urgent replanting of park and street trees to mitigate the heat sink effect of a treeless urban landscape. Even if they are planted now, the effects won't be seen for 10 to 20 years. Only 35 trees have been replanted to date and survived. Council's green credentials are on the line.