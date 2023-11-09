RECENTLY, I read an article by a man whose opinion I usually admire.
He spoke about getting rid of landlines. I thought "there speaks a man who is young, in the business world".
I am a retired computer/science teacher. I love my landline.
We have four outlets in the house in the most used rooms. I don't have to find my mobile. I can conference call with my hubby and a caller, yes I can use a speaker on my mobile but that requires us to be in the same room.
My ISP charges zilch for a phone if I pay for internet with them and I don't have to worry about big storms knocking down towers (which has happened a few times in the past 10 years).
WHILE former PMs Morrison and Johnson make a feel-good trip to Israel staying, no doubt, in the best accommodation, I hope they decide to head over to Gaza to check out the rubble that used to be people's homes ('The BoJo-Scomo publicity stunt is a flop', Newcastle Herald, 7/11).
And while they are at it, they should call by and see what is left of the hospitals.
And how about talking to Palestinians who are grieving because of losing loved ones due to the incessant bombing?
It would be a good idea to take packed lunches and plenty of bottled water, as they won't find much in the way of food or beverages there.
They should get back to their fine hotel in Israel in time for a sumptuous evening meal but around 10,000 Palestinians, including thousands of children, will never eat another meal again.
IF Supercars is to return to Newcastle, why not just across the harbour in Stockton?
The track would need much less setting up and dismantling. It would show great TV scenes of Stockton and Nobbys beaches and the city of Newcastle.
It would not impact negatively by going right through a residential area, but would just border the homes.
The track could be constructed as a permanent road which would provide a lovely coastal drive for the rest of the year.
It has to be a better location than Newcastle East. Night concerts could still be held on Newcastle foreshore or perhaps at Lyn Oval at Stockton.
HAVING just been on a road trip to the Gold Coast and back, I would like to give the b-double and other heavy transport drivers a pat on the back for their safe driving and sticking to their 100km//h speed limit.
Not so to the inconsiderate fools sitting in the outside lane on 110km/h speed limit roads driving well under the limit, blissfully unaware of the traffic hold-up behind them, including p-platers with 90 or 100km/h speed limits, all of whom should know that it is illegal to travel in the outside lane unless overtaking on any road with a speed over 80km/h.
Maybe a few more highway police out and about might help fix this problem.
IN my opinion, our beloved Australia is being wounded by privatisation, our parliaments are riddled with too many religious politicians and are becoming privatised, and democracy is being lost.
Religious hierarchy wants to destroy secularism, religious politicians are making decisions to destroy all that is public.
They say 'no' to universal health, 'no' to Medicare and bulk bill to all, 'no' to public district hospitals with outpatients departments, 'no' to stopping centralised health, 'no' to funding equality for public schools, 'no' to decent wages for public sector workers, 'no' to stop privatising public transport, 'no' to stop privatising public roads with their tolls, 'no' to buying back public utilities.
They say 'no' to buying back all our river systems, 'no' to keeping our 105-year-old Broadmeadow showground and its open spaces, 'no' to keeping Newcastle railway station, 'no' to stopping Newcastle CBD from privatisation and over development, 'no' to Newcastle city venues for the growth of the local live music industry.
They say 'no' to government social public housing and building future stocks, 'no' to limiting migration, 'no' to taxing the rich, 'no' to stopping coal and gas mining and 'no' to stopping privatising our public universities and 'no' to taxing religious groups, churches etc.
All we the people get is no, no, no, no and suffer.
CONGRATULATIONS must go to Newcastle council for protecting the important green corridor near Minmi ('City of Newcastle signs Conservation Agreement to protect land near Minmi', Newcastle Herald, 8/11). This is a positive legacy for the Newcastle LGA. But will council commit to re-greening the East End peninsula after the removal of 240 mature trees for Supercars? We need the urgent replanting of park and street trees to mitigate the heat sink effect of a treeless urban landscape. Even if they are planted now, the effects won't be seen for 10 to 20 years. Only 35 trees have been replanted to date and survived. Council's green credentials are on the line.
THE Optus outage currently which was felt in Australia and around the world has shown us that we could never have a cashless society. Technology is too fragile and cannot be trusted.
ALL those businesses that no longer accept cash for transactions got what they deserved in the Optus break. Cash is and will always be king. Perhaps accepting cash and cards should stay an option so you get to stay in business.
AH Melbourne Cup: The winner 'Rate Rise' out of 'Reserve Bank' owned by 'Big Bank Profiteers', backed on the gallop by 'Political Corruption'. Last to finish, 'Mortgage Holder'!
AS I type this on the morning of the first Tuesday in November, I note that the news media is highlighting the experts' tips for the Melbourne Cup with their best bet of the day being 'Rate Rise' in the Reserve Bank Handicap.
