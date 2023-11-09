Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dungog, Telarah trains terminating at Maitland after vandalism

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 9 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Limited buses are replacing trains. File picture
Limited buses are replacing trains. File picture

CABLE theft and an "act of vandalism" at a Hunter railway line has caused some trains to go offline, with police now investigating.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.