Healthy Beginnings Hunter pilot program has helped more than 3500 families understand baby milestones

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated November 9 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:00pm
IMAGINE waking up in a tired haze to feed your baby for the third time in a night, and, as you succumb to another pointless social media scroll, a text message laden with parenting tips (of the genuinely useful variety) glows on your screen.

