Police have arrested two people, ending an hours-long police operation, after a string of violent and apparently "random" shootings along Pacific Highway overnight.
After releasing a description of the pair - understood to be travelling with a dog - on Thursday afternoon, police quickly declared both were in custody after being arrested at Kempsey around 3.15pm.
There was a heavy police presence in the Port Macquarie and Mid North Coast areas of the state Thursday as reports emerged of a string of shootings and erratic driving at four locations along the highway overnight. A body was also found at Port Macquarie, police said, however officers have yet to determine whether the two incidents are connected.
Initial reports of a driver suffering a bullet graze around 1.40am at Coopernook on the highway were followed by further shots fired at vehicles travelling near Port Macquarie around 4.40am and again at Kundabung around 5.15am.
A short time later, shots were fired at a police car near Fernbank Creek Road, Port Macquarie, officers said, though there were no reports of injuries.
The vehicle was found abandoned at a park on Koala Street at Port Macquarie, about 10.30am, and has since been seized for forensic investigation.
"I want to reassure the public that the message to the residents is that they stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to police. Police are not enforcing any lockdowns at this stage," Superintendent Tanner said.
Police scoured the area with the assistance of air support throughout the day and urged the public to remain vigilant. The operation ended with the arrests, police said in a short statement.
The driver who suffered injury in the incident has been treated by paramedics, Police said.
1.40am: police were called to the M1 at Coopernook following reports of shots fired at a Landcruiser from a Mercedes utility, where the driver sustained a bullet graze to his arm.
4.40am: police were then called to the M1 at The Hatch, following reports of shots fired at another vehicle. No injuries were reported to police.
5.15am: shots were also allegedly fired at another vehicle on the M1 at Kundabung. No injuries were reported to police.
Later: shots were fired at a police care near Fernbank Creek Road, Port Macquarie, with no reports of injuries.
More information will be provided once it becomes available, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
