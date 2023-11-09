Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Police arrest two over string of 'random' shootings on Pacific Highway, body found a Port Macquarie

Sue Stephenson
Simon McCarthy
Anna Houlahan
By Sue Stephenson, Simon McCarthy, and Anna Houlahan
· Updated November 9 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have arrested two people, ending an hours-long police operation, after a string of violent and apparently "random" shootings along Pacific Highway overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus

Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics news column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Anna Houlahan

Anna Houlahan

Journalist

Reach out with news or updates to anna.houlahan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.