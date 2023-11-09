THE SUBURBS worst affected by erosion now and into the future have been revealed.
Port Stephens tops the list of locations across the state worst affected by coastal erosion, according to Groundsure's new ClimateIndex report.
Pindimar is number four, Stockton comes in at number six, Swansea sits at 14, and North Arm Cove is at the bottom of the list at 20.
In a forward-looking list analysing the suburbs that will be worst affected in 30 years, Stockton has surged to number three, while Port Stephens has dipped to number two and Swansea to 17.
North Arm Cove is expected to be the ninth worst in three decades, while Corlette has also been added to the list at number 14.
The new data has been made available to NSW homebuyers who can now access insights from a tool analysing bushfire, flooding and coastal erosion information.
The reports are available through InfoTrack and its global head of property John Ahern said they were designed to inform people.
"Until now, climate change has not been front of mind, but a new generation of homebuyers is demanding insight on risks, to consider the potential long-term impact for their families and financial security," he said.
Cronulla is number two on the current coastal erosion list, before rising to number one in the future list.
Stockton has struggled significantly with coastal erosion, and a dredge last month began to replace sand at the beach.
