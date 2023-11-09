Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Coastal erosion in Hunter 'worst' in Port Stephens, Stockton

Updated November 9 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE SUBURBS worst affected by erosion now and into the future have been revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.