Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Work begins for Australian Supercross Championship at McDonald Jones Stadium

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated November 9 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About 6000 tonnes of dirt is being laid and many more thousand of fans are getting ready for heart-racing action as the Australian Supercross Championship hits McDonald Jones Stadium this Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.