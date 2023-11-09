Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Newcastle likely to host Canberra first-up in 2024 after Fiji trial

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated November 9 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle will likely host Canberra in the opening round of next year's NRL season, a fortnight after they face Melbourne in Fiji in a trial the governing body is expected to confirm on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.