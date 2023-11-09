PLAYING rock, folk, blues, metal and all sorts of contemporary music, talented musicians will come together and tear the roof off Hunter Theatre on Friday.
Hunter School of the Performing Arts (HSPA) is hosting its annual Bandwidth concert on November 10 which sees up-and-coming rock bands from high schools across the Hunter Region perform.
Competition prizes on offer include the chance for a professionally recorded single and music video by Tommirock Studios, promotional interviews with Newcastle Live, a professional gig courtesy of EAO and gift vouchers for Jack's Music Lambton.
This year will see 14 bands play with three from HSPA, and a student led technical crews, ensuring sound and lighting is at industry standard.
HSPA Year 11 student Ben Rowney is a lighting designer and said he's enjoying making the show look "fun and flashy."
"I've been recording focused positions for all of our moving lights, colors and movement effects and all sorts of fun flashing stuff," he said.
"We are learning industry standard skills, so I can go off after school and be confident I can find a job in the industry."
Year 12 students Luigi Brollo and Nyah Chapman are part of HSPA's band called Artificial Banana Flavouring.
"We thought it was quite funny [the name]," Mr Brollo said.
"It's a bit of a play on the Red Hot Chilli Peppers," Ms Chapman said.
Their band will play an original song written by lead guitarist Jesse Barnes and three covers; Shut Up and Dance by Walk The Moon, Still Into You by Paramore and Use Somebody by Kings of Leon.
"We're doing a bit of pop this year. We kind of like everything, a bit of rock pop, fusion," Ms Chapman said.
Mr Brollo said he was looking forward to seeing the other bands perform and Ms Chapman said she was grateful to have such a facility to hold events like Bandwidth.
"It's amazing. I love it every day. It's amazing that I go to this school and we have a whole theatre and a whole lighting crew, I think it's incredible," she said.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.