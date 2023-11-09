Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Hunter School of the Performing Arts hosts annual Bandwidth concert

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
November 9 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artificial Banana Flavouring band members Nyah Chapman and Luigi Brollo from Hunter School of the Performing Arts will play at Bandwidth. Picture by Marina Neil
Artificial Banana Flavouring band members Nyah Chapman and Luigi Brollo from Hunter School of the Performing Arts will play at Bandwidth. Picture by Marina Neil

PLAYING rock, folk, blues, metal and all sorts of contemporary music, talented musicians will come together and tear the roof off Hunter Theatre on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.