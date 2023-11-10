At Tower Lodge and the broader Hope hospitality portfolio, Fullerton plans to "step it up a notch", using the Hope family's own beef from their Barrington Valley farm in the Upper Hunter, which are transported to the pastures adjacent to Hope Estate for a 40-day grain-based feed up. The grains are used from the other operations onsite - the brewery, winery and soon-to-open distillery - creating a sustainable production approach across the Hope outlets.