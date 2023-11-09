Best known for his viral political sketches, Humphries is the resident satirist on ABC's 7.30. He was the host of the quiz show Pointless on Network 10, and has also made appearances on Celebrity Letters and Numbers, The Cook Up, Show Me The Movie, and Hughesy We Have A Problem. He presented a weekly comedy segment on ABC News' The World in 2018 and has been a regular on ABC's Insiders since 2016.