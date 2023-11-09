Greg Ray new column for Nov 11

This photo of a "Morrison Electricar" delivery vehicle in Hunter Street, Newcastle, in about 1945, is one of many featured in the new book, "Then Again", by Greg and Sylvia Ray. The book features "then and now" and "picture in picture" style photos by Pete Smith, as well as numerous historical images from a variety of sources. It is now available from participating newsagents and other retailers.
