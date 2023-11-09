A WOMAN was allegedly more than seven times the legal blood alcohol limit when she crashed a car in Newcastle.
Police levelled a high range drink driving charge against a 41-year-old woman on Thursday, more than a month after officers were called to a collision in Mayfield West.
Emergency services rushed to Maud Street in mid-September after reports of a car crash.
Police said the 41-year-old woman allegedly behind the wheel at the time was injured and was rushed by ambulance to John Hunter Hospital for treatment.
A blood sample was taken for testing.
Police went to the woman's home today and issued with her a notice to attend court.
Officers claim testing at the hospital revealed the woman had a blood alcohol reading of 0.354 at the time of the crash.
She had her licence suspended and was ordered to front Newcastle Local Court in December.
It's understood no one else was injured.
