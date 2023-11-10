Your Weekender reads: Rob Stanton; the state's tallest tree; Vegan Camp Out; The Quokkas and much more

Explore what's inside the Herald Weekender, November 11.
Mike Scanlon take a historical deep dive into "The Grandis", a 400-year-old forest monarch on the western edge of the Myall Lakes National Park.
Two Melbourne vegans talk to Alex Morris about bringing Vegan Camp Out to Glenworth Valley this month. They say they're doing it for animals, their health, and the health of the planet.
Gus and Louise Maher are two of Newcastle and the Hunter Valley's biggest advocates, and they're putting our city on the national culinary map, writes Lisa Rockman.
Nick Gill talks to Josh Leeson about his AFL career, hosting a radio show, and singing and dancing for a young audience as part of The Quokkas.
It's the weekend and there's plenty to see and do. What have you got planned? A hot tip: check out the markets - there are plenty to choose from.
