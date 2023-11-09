Take a look inside the historic Edwardian mansion listed in Hamitlon

THERE are a handful of landmark homes in Newcastle that capture the attention of passers-by.
One of those is Fettercairn, the stately 120-year-old Edwardian home which is just a few steps away from the bustling Beaumont Street in Hamilton.
The property hit the market this week for the first time in two decades.
Take a peek inside the home and read about the history of the property here.
Homeowners are facing more pressure with their mortgage repayments after the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted the cash rate to 4.35 per cent this week.
The first increase since June followed higher than expected inflation levels in September.
We spoke with a homeowner in Rutherford who refinanced after his monthly mortgage repayments had increased by more than $700 per month.
Read more here.
Those looking for acreage usually have to travel to find their ideal home.
However, two properties on acreage within 20 minutes of Newcastle CBD recently hit the market.
One is a sprawling ranch-style property in Wallsend and the the other is a mid-century masterpiece hidden in bushland with ocean views at Dudley.
Take a peek inside the two properties here.
If city living is more your style, take a look at these two properties that hit the market in the fringe suburb of Islington this week.
One is an ultra-modern workshop conversion and the other is a freestanding terrace dating back to the early 1900s that has been meticulously renovated.
Check out the two properties here.
Newcastle auctioneer Gavan Reynolds from Reynolds Auctions provided insight into the property market this week.
He believes buyer numbers at auction are the best way to measure property market performance.
"In my opinion, the best barometer for the market is actually the number of registrations per auction," Mr Reynolds said.
Read more about the week's auction results here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@ austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
