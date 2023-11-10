FOUR people were rescued from a broken down boat in rough seas and volunteers combed the ocean for a crashed helicopter in major missions carried out by marine rescue squads last month.
Numbers revealed by Marine Rescue NSW show Hunter and Central Coast crews were called out to 126 search and rescue operations in the month of October, the second busiest region in the state.
There were 54 missions at Lake Macquarie alone, 35 on the Central Coast, and 18 at Port Stephens.
It has marked a mammoth start to the boating season, which officially runs from October 1 to April 25.
Among the 818 people across the state that were safely returned to shore by Marine Rescue NSW volunteers last month were four adults on a recreational fishing boat at the Central Coast.
The vessel suffered a mechanical failure in "difficult seas" about 15 kilometres off Forresters Beach.
A joint rescue mission between Terrigal and Cottage Point crews returned the broken down boat and all those on board safely.
The Marine Rescue NSW Port Stephens team were called in to help in a massive multi-agency search launched when a helicopter went missing off the Hawks Nest coast on October 26.
Police - including specialist divers, marine and rescue officers - were backed by Marine Rescue NSW, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, the State Emergency Service (SES) and Surf Lifesaving NSW during the days-long search.
The wreckage of the pilot Ed Kraft's Robinson R66 single-engine turbine helicopter was found in waters off Yacaaba Headland on October 28.
The 54-year-old man was travelling with his dog of more than 10 years, Roxy, and both sadly remained missing on Friday.
The start of the 2023-2024 boating season has been the busiest ever, with 386 search and rescue missions by Marine Rescue NSW across the state.
More than a quarter of call-outs were emergencies, including seven mayday calls, a dozen medical episodes, capsized vessels and searches for missing people.
More than half of all responses were for mechanical or fuel issues, prompting a warning from Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell.
"We are pleading with boaters to make sure that their vessel is in good working order before heading out," he said.
"Please carry enough fuel with some in reserve and make sure everyone on board is wearing a lifejacket."
Boaters were also reminded to log on with Marine Rescue NSW via VHF channel 16 or through the free app.
It's been a big few months for the Newcastle Marine Rescue NSW team as well, with volunteers kicking off the official boating season for the first time at their new Stockton base.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.