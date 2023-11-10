Newcastle Herald
Sunday, 19 November 2023
How much income buyers need to purchase a house in Newcastle

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated November 17 2023 - 8:29am, first published November 11 2023 - 7:00am
Home buyers in Newcastle need to earn a high income of more than $237,000 to comfortably service a house mortgage, according to new analysis from Finder. Picture Marina Neil
THE dream of home ownership is slipping further away for first-home buyers after new data revealed the high level of income required to afford a house or unit in Newcastle.

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

