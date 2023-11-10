Mitch Chapple puts promising colt Always Be Chaps to Menangle test

Maitland trainer-driver Mitch Chapple hopes colt Always Be Chaps can gain a suitable run from gate two and show he's up to a higher grade at Menangle on Saturday night.
Always Be Chaps will contest the $30,600 Tatlow Stakes for two-year-old colts and geldings second-up after resuming with a neck win over Ignite The Fire at Newcastle last week.
"He's a pretty good horse, the penny just hasn't dropped yet, but when it does, he'll be a very nice horse," Chapple said. "The draw helps. We'll probably come off the gate a bit and try to get either the front, or in front or behind the one. On the fence would be perfect, just to get a good guide and see how good we are .. if we are good enough to be worrying about these races."
Always Be Chaps downed another well-performed Hunter pacer, Paradise Point, in July before going for a spell.
"He's just very lazy and doesn't know what he's doing," Chapple added.
"Last week I thought Ignite The Fire was going to go straight past him but he saw her and got going again. We got home in 27.6."
Chapple is eyeing NSW Breeders Challenge regional series this month with Always Be Chaps.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.