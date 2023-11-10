Compensation? Optus outage no match for East End strain during Supercars

JOHN Ure ("Don't give campaigns all the credit", Letters, 6/11), my Indigenous tradie mate is not white and he voted 'no'. I've done things in my life that I am ashamed of, but being born a white Australian and voting 'no' are not among them. I find myself feeling sorry for you and your ilk who find it easier to denigrate the majority of your fellow citizens than to accept the reasons we vote 'no'. The 'yes' case started with 70 per cent support, with a little introspection you will realise it's not us, it's you.