Letters

Letters and short takes November 11 2023

By Letters to the Editor
November 11 2023 - 4:30am
Compensation? Optus outage no match for East End strain during Supercars
OPTUS businesses are wanting compensation for one lost day's income, yet us East End businesses have been fighting tooth and nail, to even be heard, and knowing we will never get nine weeks' compensation for Supercars.

