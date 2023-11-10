Kris Lees and Damien Oliver chase winning finish with Amokura

Kris Lees will look for Amokura to provide a fitting farewell to the Newcastle trainer's combination with retiring champion jockey Damien Oliver when they hunt a second Matriarch Stakes (2000m) win together at Flemington on Saturday.
Lees and Oliver teamed up with Lucia Valentina to claim the group 2 race in 2015 and they link again with Amokura, which gave them a group 1 victory in the Queensland Oaks in June.
The Oaks win was Lees' 16th group 1 and Oliver's 128th. The pair also teamed up for Lees' biggest victory, Lucia Valentina's Queen Elizabeth Stakes triumph at Randwick in 2016.
Oliver is set to ride his last meeting, in Western Australia, next month. Lees said the Amokura ride will be Oliver's last for him.
"He doesn't ride a lot for me but we've had a pretty good run over the last 20 years," Lees said.
"He's ridden a lot of winners for me. I can go right back to a horse like Covet Thee [winning the Peter Sweeney Plate at Caulfield in 2004].
"There's Danish Twist, when we brought him up for the [2016] Provincial Championship, on the same day he won with Lucia Valentina.
"We've had some great success over the years."
He believed Amokura ($11) could send them out a winner after an encouraging first-up run in the group 3 Angst Stakes over the mile last month at Randwick.
Settled back in the field from a wide gate, Amokura made up ground to finish 3.9 lengths off the winner.
"It was a good finishing section, she's up to 2000 and it's four weeks between runs, with an exhibition gallop in between, so I'm pretty happy with her," Lees said.
"She's out to a more suitable distance. She's come on really well from that first-up run. She's drawn a bit awkward [in 12 of 13], but it's not as much of a concern for her because she will get back anyway.
"She'll come at them late and I think she will run well."
Back-to-back Melbourne Cup-winning hoop Mark Zahra jumps aboard Lees' other runner on the program, Luncies, in the group 3 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2600m).
Luncies was fourth, only 0.7 of a length away, last start in the group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m) on November 1 but has drawn the extreme outside in 14 for Saturday.
He was second to this week's Melbourne Cup runner-up, Soulcombe, in the same race last year and Lees was hopeful of a similar effort.
"The draw is a concern," Lees said of the $8.50 TAB chance. "It just means he's going to have to give away a start, but he's bounced out of the Bendigo Cup really well.
"I think he's probably ready to run to his best now, fourth run in."
Meanwhile, Lees' Melbourne Cup runner Kalapour and late scratching Cleveland have been spelled. Kalapour faded to finish 20th on Tuesday after jockey Zac Lloyd took him forward mid-race from a three-wide line to sit outside leader Serpentine. Cleveland was scratched late on Monday because of an elevated temperature.
"Both will go for a well-deserved spell. They've had long preparations," Lees said.
"Cleveland is well. It was just a low-grade virus. Nothing too concerning."
Despite the Cup setbacks, both had successful campaigns. Kalapour won the group 3 Archer Stakes at Flemington to make the Cup, while Cleveland claimed the $750,000 Moonee Valley Cup.
He said Spangler may push on to the $1 million Illawarra Mercury Gong (1600m) at Kembla Grange on November 25 after his win in the $750,000 Little Dance at Randwick on Tuesday.
"I'm undecided whether we push on with Spangler," he said.
"We're considering going on to the Gong. It just depends where he sits.
"Loch Eagle [which also won at Randwick on Tuesday] probably won't make that field but he'll probably run at Kembla that day."
IN OTHER NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.