Kris Lees and Damien Oliver chase winning finish with Amokura

By Craig Kerry
November 10 2023 - 2:00pm
Damien Oliver riding at Newcastle Racecourse on Newcastle Cup day in September. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Kris Lees will look for Amokura to provide a fitting farewell to the Newcastle trainer's combination with retiring champion jockey Damien Oliver when they hunt a second Matriarch Stakes (2000m) win together at Flemington on Saturday.

