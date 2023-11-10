Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

A-League Men, 2023: Frequent flyers Newcastle keen to bring home points

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated November 10 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 6:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left-back Lucas Mauragis will head to Saudi Arabia with the Olyroos after the Jets' clash against Western United on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Left-back Lucas Mauragis will head to Saudi Arabia with the Olyroos after the Jets' clash against Western United on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

JETS coach Rob Stanton has drummed home the importance of the one per centers and getting details right as his young outfit hit the road for a third time in four games to open the A-League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.