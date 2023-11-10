Newcastle Herald
Newcastle firms to host Women's Origin game

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated November 11 2023 - 9:18am, first published 8:00am
NEWCASTLE has firmed to host a Women's State of Origin game next year after the NRL confirmed the series would expand from two to three fixtures in 2024.

