Newcastle firms to host Women's Origin game

NEWCASTLE has firmed to host a Women's State of Origin game next year after the NRL confirmed the series would expand from two to three fixtures in 2024.
The Newcastle Herald understands the governing body is poised to award the city an interstate match on the back of the strong support the community has shown for the Knights' NRLW side and women's sport more broadly.
NRL chief executive officer Andrew Abdo recently described Newcastle's NRLW semi-final crowd of 12,689 in September, a league-record attendance for a standalone game, as a "clear illustration" of the region's interest in women's rugby league.
Abdo was responding to a public plea from lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes and her Townsville counterpart in June for their cities to become regular hosts of the representative games.
In a letter to Newcastle council in October, obtained by the Herald, Abdo said Cr Nelmes and the council's support would be "taken into consideration" by the Australian Rugby League Commission ahead of allocating host venues for 2024.
Newcastle's chances of landing a fixture were then given a massive boost on Friday when it was announced Women's Origin would now be three matches like men's series, rather than two.
"We look forward to continuing to build on our very positive relationship with the Commission and I'm hopeful of some very positive news," Cr Nelmes said.
"We have a fantastic reputation across the nation for our exceptionally strong support for hosting world-class women's sporting fixtures, and I know Novocastrians would absolutely turn out in support of an women's Origin match right here in Newcastle," Cr Nelmes added.
Townsville hosted a women's Origin for the first time this year and set a new attendance record for the series of 18,275.
The game in NSW was played at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta and attracted 12,972 fans. The year prior there was only one game, in Canberra, which had a crowd of 11,321.
Former Knights NRLW coach Ronald Griffiths, who recently vacated the role after guiding the side to consecutive premierships, said Hunter residents would flock to an Origin.
"It would be a capacity crowd," Griffiths said.
"I have no doubt.
"There would be strong representation from Newcastle in both teams, I believe, and then obviously a lot of players that have played for this club in both those teams.
"We are a football heartland, they'd love it."
Griffiths has seen first hand the burgeoning support for Newcastle's NRLW side, culminating this year with hundreds of fans attending a civic reception following their premiership triumph last month.
He implored the NRL to capatlise on the buzz.
"They need to leverage on the back of the success the club has had here in the last two years," he said.
"We love sport in general, in Newcastle, that's who we are."
The Knights had three Origin representatives this year: Jesse Southwell, Yasmin Clydsdale (NSW) and Tamika Upton (Queensland). Caitlan Johnston and Hannah Southwell have previously represented the Sky Blues. Former co-captain and Newcastle-based Roosters prop Millie Boyle also played for NSW.
