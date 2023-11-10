Global pop icon Taylor Swift has announced fans have a final chance to secure tickets to her highly anticipated Eras Tour as it travels Down Under in February 2024.
Frontier Touring, the Eras Tour Australian concert promoter, said shows in Sydney have sold out.
Swifties have a final chance from 4pm on November 10 to secure tickets to Melbourne shows on February 16 to 18.
Due to record-breaking demand, more tickets to her Melbourne and Sydney shows were released as well as the resale of unwanted seats.
Limited tickets were made available from 10am for Sydney shows and from 4pm for the Melbourne dates via Ticketek.
Eager fans were ready to start purchasing tickets for Sydney shows from 9.45am on November 10 as Ticketek opened their access portal.
Frontier Touring announced the final Sydney ticket had sold before 11.30am.
Many Sydney fans waited anxiously for their turn in the 'Ticketek Lounge'.
Final tickets to the Melbourne leg of the Eras Tour are available on the Ticketek from 4pm.
Fans who missed out on Sydney tickets are expected to join the afternoon queue for Victorian concert dates.
The ticketing company released advice for Taylor Swift fans saying "we recommend signing into your Ticketek account and entering the Ticketek Lounge at least 15 minutes before tickets go on sale".
"Stay on the page and don't refresh your browser," Ticketek said.
"The page refreshes itself frequently to let more fans through to purchase.
"Once you're through, keep an eye on the timer and complete your purchase within the time frame."
Swifties should be prepared to fork-out for the gig with partially-obstructed views selling for $79.90.
Tickets to the Eras Tour have been in hot demand with more than four million fans vying for a slice of the second presale.
The Blank Space singer will perform three shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from February 16 to 18 and four shows at Sydney's Accor Stadium from February 23 to 26.
US singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter will open each show.
She promises to play hits spanning her career from albums including Lover, Fearless, evermore, Reputation, Speak Now, Red, folklore, 1989 and Midnights.
Australian fans are clamouring for a chance to see Taylor Swift whose musical fame has skyrocketed since her last visit to the country in 2018.
