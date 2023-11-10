Newcastle Herald
By Anna Houlahan
November 10 2023 - 12:08pm
Global pop icon Taylor Swift has announced fans have a final chance to secure tickets to her highly anticipated Eras Tour as it travels Down Under in February 2024.

