A professional photographer who groomed an aspiring teenage model, before he indecently assaulted her at his home more than a decade ago, has been sentenced to a maximum of two years in jail.
Robert Eyre, 60, was given the prison term in Newcastle District Court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to one count of assault with an act of indecency on Monday, in a deal that meant the charge of sexual assault initially levelled at him was withdrawn.
It can also now be revealed that Eyre was previously sentenced to a maximum of two years and eight months in jail for two separate sets of charges related to the abuse of young women associated with his photography business. He is currently serving those sentences.
Judge Ian Bourke, SC, said on Friday the three sets of matters indicated Eyre was "a serial offender taking advantage of young and trusting women".
In the case which was the subject of this week's sentencing, the court heard that Eyre was in his late 40s when he connected with the young woman, then aged 18, who approached him about building a portfolio of modelling photos.
Over about a year, the pair met several times for shoots - the young woman believed she had a professional relationship with the photographer.
But when she complained of a sore neck and back during a photo editing session, Eyre told the young woman he was also a professional masseur.
At his request, the then 19-year-old removed her top and lay on his bed for what she thought would be a professional massage.
As the young woman lay on the bed, he removed her shorts and underwear, and assaulted her with his hand. He continued the attack after she told him to stop.
"But the girls like it when I do this to them," the Gateshead man said to the young woman, the court heard.
Judge Bourke said the attack involved a "breach of trust" after a "degree of grooming" in order to take advantage of the young woman when she was "exposed and vulnerable".
"There was clearly no justification whatsoever for doing this," he said.
"While the victim did not, at first, verbally or physically resist or protest, this is explained by the fact that, like many victims who find themselves in such an unwanted situation, she was 'terrified, in shock and froze'.
"Even when the victim did protest the offender did not immediately desist in his unwanted and criminal conduct, rather he tried to convince the victim to allow him to continue."
Eyre will be first eligible for parole in March.
