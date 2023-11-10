A young man accused of the late night sexual assault of a random woman outside a Newcastle licensed venue will stand trial next October.
Newcastle District Court heard during the super call-over list on Friday that the charges against Jack Milner were unlikely to be resolved through negotiations after the matter was adjourned earlier this week to allow further talks.
"I think we've exhausted the negotiations in that matter and it's not going to resolve at this stage," Crown prosecutor Lee Carr, SC, told the court.
Judge Roy Ellis set the trial to begin on October 21, 2024.
Mr Milner was 19 when he allegedly sexually assaulted and choked a random woman outside a Darby Street venue on November 25, 2022.
He has pleaded not guilty to aggravated sexual assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and intentionally choking a person without consent.
Mr Milner remains on bail after being granted conditional release in December, which required $10,000 surety and daily reporting to police.
